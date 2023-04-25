Radiothon raises awareness — & money — for hospice

Hospice radiothon
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday marked the first-ever Hospice Radiothon. It’s an all-day event to raise money for Hospice of Jefferson County.

The not-for-profit is partnering with community broadcasters and Johnny Spezzano with the Border 106.7 to talk about what hospice does and why community support is so necessary.

The radiothon started at 6 a.m. and will last until 6 p.m. Listeners will hear all about hospice’s impact on the community and are encouraged to donate.

“This is mainly about reaching out to the community and giving the background and the meaning behind hospice care,” said Kathy Arendt, who’s hospice’s director of community relations and marketing.

“We live in an amazing place,” Spezzano said. “The people are generous, and they always come through no matter what local charity we are presenting. And this one is truly worth supporting.”

To donate to hospice, text 315-775-8211.

