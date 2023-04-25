REDI work closes Sackets Harbor waterfront assets

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Some facilities at Sackets Harbor’s lakefront will be out of commission for a while.

The village announced Tuesday that work has begun on the downtown boat launch, the Sentinel Bandstand, and Market Square Park.

It’s because of $3.1 million in Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) money the village received for projects in areas affected by Lake Ontario flooding in 2017 and 2019.

One project is raising and reconstructing Market Square Park, the docks, and boat launches. Village officials say the entire sheet wall of the docks will be rebuilt to a higher elevation and 14 finger docks will be installed.

The boar launches will be rebuilt, and the bandstand will receive upgrades.

The facilities will be unavailable for use until further notice.

