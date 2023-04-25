St. Lawrence University union workers rally for better pay

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Workers at St. Lawrence University rallied Monday in Canton’s village green.

Service Employees International Union Local 200 held the event.

Around 170 members of that union work at SLU in the dining halls and as maintenance workers.

According to the members, they want the university to improve under-staffing and poor morale through a unit-wide $2-an-hour pay raise.

Workers say they feel underappreciated as essential employees on campus.

“We would like to see a wage increase and a boost in morale around the campus and right now we are understaffed, so we’re hoping some staff will come back and fill some of the gaps we have here at the college,” said George Arquitt, chair of SEIU Local 200 United.

SLU issued the following statement:

“St. Lawrence University values all our employees, including the members of the SEIU Local 200. The University agreed to a contract with SEIU Local 200 in January 2022 and is honoring the terms of that agreement, which was approved by more than 73 percent of union voters. It is our hope that we can continue to engage in open and good faith dialogue with our employees through their union representation.”

