Steven A. Rivers, age 59, of Lisbon, NY, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2023, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his family, friends, and loved ones, after a brief battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Steven A. Rivers, age 59, of Lisbon, NY, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2023, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his family, friends, and loved ones, after a brief battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 3:30PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Calling hours will be held from 1:30PM until the time of funeral services. Burial will take place in Flackville Cemetery immediately following the funeral. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Steven is survived by his mother; Dorothy Rivers, of Ogdensburg, two sons; Bradley Rivers, and his companion, Tonya Remi, of Gouverneur, and Matthew Rivers, of Ogdensburg, five Siblings; Scott Rivers, and his companion Tammy Culter, of Rensselaer Falls, Greg Rivers, of Rensselaer Falls, Timothy Rivers, and his companion Judy Hinman, of Potsdam, Kathy Rivers Rice, and her companion, Richard Bradley, of Bernhards Bay, and Terry Rivers of Ogdensburg, four grandchildren; Jasmine, Octavia, Carter and Cade, in which he loved with all his heart, and several nieces and nephews. Steven is predeceased by his father, Arthur Rivers, and a sister, Pamela (Rivers) Matott.

Steven was born on February 4, 1964, the son of Arthur and Dorothy (Peterson) Rivers. He graduated from Lisbon Central School in 1982. Soon after graduating, he and his best friend, Thomas Robinson, went into the United States Army under the buddy system and became MP’s. Four years later, Steve left the service and came home to work at Lisbon Tire Mart, Wheels Auto Parts, Seaway Ford, Blevins, and the Dew Company. Steven was married to Vicky Ashley but that marriage ended in a divorce.

The last few years Steve started a business of his own called The North Country Pickers. He absolutely loved doing this and meeting new people who became his friends! Steven was also an avid hunter and loved shooting trap at the Lisbon Sportsman Club.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.