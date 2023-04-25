Tomorrow’s Health: Autism risk, stool transplants & printing vaccines

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new vaccine printer could help get doses to people who need them and researchers link common ear, nose, and throat issues to autism.

Autism risk

Young children with common ear, nose, and throat issues may be at higher risk of developing autism.

Those are the findings of a study published in the British Medical Journal, which looked at more than 10,000 children.

Those who experienced autistic traits had issues like mouth-breathing, snoring, ear-pulling, and poor listening skills.

Sleep apnea was also closely linked to an autism diagnosis.

Stool transplants

Stool transplants may be more effective than antibiotics for treating gut issues.

A new study published in Cochrane looked at cases of a condition known as c-diff, which causes potentially life-threatening diarrhea.

Seventy-seven percent of people who received a stool transplant were not infected again within the next two months, compared to only 40% who were treated with antibiotics alone.

Printing vaccines

MIT researchers have developed a vaccine printer that can store doses for months at room temperature.

The printer generates vaccine-filled microneedle patches.

Those patches are then attached to the skin, and the vaccine dissolves without a traditional injection.

The printer is also mobile and fits on a tabletop, which scientists say could allow for on-demand vaccines in remote areas without the need for cold storage or shipping.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake felt in NNY Sunday afternoon
Body found by Grasse River in Massena
Marcus Taylor
Man going to prison in connection with Watertown shooting
Massena Police Department
Police: Investigation continues into dead body discovery
Three stores are selling marijuana in Massena's so-called square mile.
Marijuana shops in Massena frustrate village’s mayor

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
What to do about Eye Strain
Ask the Pharmacist - April 20
Prescription drugs
List of places taking old, unwanted prescription drugs in St. Lawrence County
Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie: Family Fun Fitness