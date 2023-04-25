Tour de Lewis bike ride next month

Tour de Lewis
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a ride next month that will take bicyclists across a large swath of scenic Lewis County.

Genevieve Fidler is a board member of the Adirondack Foothills Cycling Club and Calvin Campany is a club member and a board member of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning as they tell us about the upcoming Tour de Lewis.

The ride is on Sunday, May 28, and runs from Osceola to Camp Oswegatchie. The entire trek is 62 miles, but there are 30- and 15-mile options, too.

Afterward, at Camp Oswegatchie, there will be food and live music.

You can learn more and sign up at adkfoothillscyclingclub.org.

