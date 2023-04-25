Turf field heralds new era for JCC athletics

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The SUNY Jefferson athletic program continues to grow in both numbers and stature.

The new turf field is taking shape. It will move Jefferson athletics into a new era with baseball, softball, soccer, and men’s and women’s lacrosse teams being able to use the facility.

At the club level, ice hockey will also be offered. These are exciting times for athletic director Jeff Wiley and his department.

“The college is growing, we’ve expanded,” Wiley said. “We’ve added esports the last couple of years. That arena is outstanding.

“We have a brand-new turf complex coming in. It’s hopefully going to be online by June 15th. It’s going to have men’s and women’s lacrosse. We’re going to have them back. We have baseball, softball on that field as well, and soccer. That’s going to be the pinnacle of our athletic department.

“We’re really excited to get it going. And then there’s been a lot of excitement about ice hockey. We’ve had a lot of student athletes reach out. Mike Ladoux is the president of the Watertown Hockey Association. He’s going to take charge of the club hockey. And that’s what we will try to get going this fall.”

Monday’s local scores

High school baseball

Carthage 8, Indian River 3

Copenhagen 17, LaFargeville 3

Belleville Henderson 11, Alexandria 1

Beaver River 12, Sandy Creek 0

Lyme 11, Sackets Harbor 8

South Lewis 11, Thousand Islands 5

High school softball

Thousand Islands 11, Sackets Harbor 0

South Jefferson 5, General Brown 1

South Lewis 13, LaFargeville 0

Alexandria 15, Beaver River 6

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Salmon River 12, Potsdam 9

Canton 12, Colton-Pierrepont 3

Massena 12, St. Lawrence Central 3

Plattsburgh 12, Malone 2

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Salmon River 17, Potsdam 9

Fulton 12, Watertown 11

High school golf

Watertown 5.5, Thousand Islands 1.5

