PULASKI, New York (WWNY) - Betty J. Gordon, 91, of Pulaski passed away peacefully Sunday, April 23, 2023, at St. Jospeh’s Hospital in Syracuse, surrounded by family.

Born on September 14, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Bessie (Blowers) Colvin. In 1963 she married Theodore (Ted) Gordon who passed away in 2007. She graduated from Morrisville High School and worked as a secretary at the bank in Morrisville, at Queensboro Dairy in Canastota and at Knutson Brothers in Syracuse. The last 25+ years of her career were spent as the Office Manager at the Queens Farms Dairy in Pierrepont Manor working alongside Ted who was the plant manager.

Betty and Ted loved traveling, visiting almost every state in the US as well as many countries around the world. She was also an avid gardener, with both a large vegetable garden and beautiful flower beds around her home. They spent lots of time hosting family, whether it was holiday dinners or weekends with the kids - taking them on adventures or just hanging out in the backyard pool. Their home was always a favorite place to visit.

Betty was pre-deceased by her husband, both of her parents and all of her siblings, Annabel Hart (Wilson) of Rome, Marion Mennig (John) of Wampsville, Ernest Colvin (Mary) of Morrisville, and Laverne “Skip” Colvin (Iola) of Afton. She was also pre-deceased by her son-in-law Pete Nichols (Nancy), niece-in-law, Nancy Mennig, nephew-in-law, Paul Gordon and friend Jimmy Potter, who loved his “Miss Betty.”

Betty is survived by several nieces and nephews, including John Mennig (Connie) of Vernon, James Mennig (Becky) of Wampsville, Bill Colvin (Carol) of Wampsville and Ronald Hart (Patricia) of Little Rock, AR; great nieces Terri Konu (Paul) of Phoenix and their daughter Cassady, and Melissa Watson of Staley, NC and her son Nicholas. On Ted’s side she is survived by step-sons Theodore Gordon of NJ and his daughters Samantha and Sarah Jacobs (Paul) and her daughters Cassidy and Parker, and Robert Gordon (Judy) of CA and their children Amanda and Michael; grandchildren Jill Romeo (Gerald) of Albany and their children Nicholas and Gerald Jr. (Kasey) and their children Elliana, Jackson and Alessandra, Brian Nichols (Jennifer) of Liverpool and their children Adam and Nora, and Jeff Nichols (Marianne) of NC and their son Kenneth. Betty is also survived by her friend Deanna Falcone of Mannsville who she often referred to as her “adopted daughter.”

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 am until noon on Saturday, April 29, at the Summerville Funeral Home, 1997 Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek. A Funeral service will begin at noon. Burial will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday, April 30, at the Morrisville Rural Cemetary, 45 Cedar Street, Morrisville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Assocation. Online condolences may be shared at www.summervillefh.com.

