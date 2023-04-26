Book auction raises money for Ogdensburg Public Library

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An auction of rare and collectible books raked in an estimated $2,200 for the Ogdensburg Public Library this week.

Some of the books were donated, while others were in the library’s collection.

A first edition of Edgar Allen Poe’s ‘The Raven’ was the most valuable book to be auctioned off - it went for $600.

In all, about 500 books were offered to the highest bidder.

The treasurer of the Friends of the Ogdensburg Public Library says all of the money raised will pay for library operations.

It’s enjoyable to see people enjoying themselves, selecting books that are valuable and of course, getting books that they don’t want and that is going to be their problem, not ours,” said Thomas Lawrence.

Items that didn’t sell at the auction are now available at the library’s Spring Book Sale.

The hours are Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

