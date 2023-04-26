Book auction raises money for Ogdensburg Public Library

An auction of rare and collectible books raked in an estimated $2,200 for the Ogdensburg Public...
An auction of rare and collectible books raked in an estimated $2,200 for the Ogdensburg Public Library this week.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An auction of rare and collectible books raked in an estimated $2,200 for the Ogdensburg Public Library this week.

Some of the books were donated, while others were in the library’s collection.

A first edition of Edgar Allen Poe’s ‘The Raven’ was the most valuable book to be auctioned off - it went for $600.

In all, about 500 books were offered to the highest bidder.

The treasurer of the Friends of the Ogdensburg Public Library says all of the money raised will pay for library operations.

It’s enjoyable to see people enjoying themselves, selecting books that are valuable and of course, getting books that they don’t want and that is going to be their problem, not ours,” said Thomas Lawrence.

Items that didn’t sell at the auction are now available at the library’s Spring Book Sale.

The hours are Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
3 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
Massena man throws weights around in domestic dispute
Three stores are selling marijuana in Massena's so-called square mile.
Marijuana shops in Massena frustrate village’s mayor
Justice Mills
Recovering addict from Watertown featured in state documentary
SNIRT Ride
First responders weigh in on this year’s SNIRT Run

Latest News

An Edwards-Knox student works as a cafeteria monitor
School district pays students to fill vacant jobs
Starmecca Belton
Woman accused of passing $2K in counterfeit bills at area Walmarts
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during their loss against Wake Forest in the second...
Family of man fatally struck by Boeheim agrees to settlement
Michael McRobbie
Man accused of stealing, crashing UTV