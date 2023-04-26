Donald A. Davis, 85, of Lowville, NY, passed away April 26, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Donald A. Davis, 85, of Lowville, NY, passed away April 26, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital.

He was born on March 21, 1938, in LaFargeville, NY, son of Roland A. and Flossie Davis and he attended LaFargeville High School.

He worked on Stevenson Farm for many years before working for the Town of Pamelia, where he retired from.

He loved listening to music, dancing and he was a simple man.

He is survived by three children, Wayne (Judy) Davis, Massena, NY, Danielle (Ken) Larson, Great Bend, NY and Diette (Jay) Mahan, Calcium, NY; 10 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; two sisters, Sally Sipzberger, LaFargeville, NY and Bonnie Paige, Hammond, NY; a brother and sister in law, Gary (Nancy) Davis, LaFargeville, NY; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother, Wendell Davis on May 21, 1994 and a sister Nancy Sampson January 8, 2006.

Calling hours will be held 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29th at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River. A funeral service will immediately follow the calling hour at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sanford Corners Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.