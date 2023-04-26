Edwards man faces charges after argument turns physical

William Church
William Church(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - An Edwards man is accused of choking someone during a domestic argument and refusing to let them contact law enforcement.

State police say an argument turned physical Monday at a home on River Road in Edwards when 41-year-old William Church allegedly pushed the victim to a corner of the bed and grabbed their throat.

Troopers say the victim tried to get away from Church multiple times, but he refused. The alleged victim eventually was able to leave the home and contact authorities from a neighbor’s house.

Church was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, and criminal mischief – preventing an emergency call.

He was arraigned in Fowler town court and taken to St. Lawrence County jail on $500 bail, $1,000 credit, or $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
3 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
Massena man throws weights around in domestic dispute
Three stores are selling marijuana in Massena's so-called square mile.
Marijuana shops in Massena frustrate village’s mayor
Justice Mills
Recovering addict from Watertown featured in state documentary
SNIRT Ride
First responders weigh in on this year’s SNIRT Run

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Accessing Medical Scans & Images Online
Morning Checkup: Accessing Medical Scans & Images Online
WPBS 2023 Spring Auction
Go online, tune in for WPBS Spring Auction
Gouverneur's Ashton Currier braces for the pitch. He dropped the ball into right field to score...
Highlights & scores: Action on the diamond
Tick
Getting outside more? Watch out for ticks!