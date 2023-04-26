Edwards man faces charges after argument turns physical

EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - An Edwards man is accused of choking someone during a domestic argument and refusing to let them contact law enforcement.

State police say an argument turned physical Monday at a home on River Road in Edwards when 41-year-old William Church allegedly pushed the victim to a corner of the bed and grabbed their throat.

Troopers say the victim tried to get away from Church multiple times, but he refused. The alleged victim eventually was able to leave the home and contact authorities from a neighbor’s house.

Church was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, and criminal mischief – preventing an emergency call.

He was arraigned in Fowler town court and taken to St. Lawrence County jail on $500 bail, $1,000 credit, or $2,500 bond.

