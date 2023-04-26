Fort Drum to count people entering through gates

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - If you drive onto Fort Drum, be aware of some temporary changes at the gates.

Starting on Friday, people entering Fort Drum through the gates will be counted as part of a survey directed by the Department of the Army. Its purpose is to better understand how many people access installations each day.

The survey runs through May 12 and results will be used to make a “sustainable protection program for the future.”

Fort Drum asks people seeking access to Fort Drum between Friday and May 12 to keep the following in mind:

All individuals over the age of 10 seeking entrance will be required to show valid identification. While military dependents over the age of 10 should have valid identification, guards will use good judgment regarding access for individuals 17 or younger.

Trusted Traveler privileges will continue in that guests riding in a car driven by a DoD ID cardholder will not need to go to the Visitor Control Center for a pass; however, everyone in the car will be required to show REAL ID identification.

All military vehicle operators and front passenger seat occupants will be required to provide their DoD ID cards. Troops in transport will not be asked.

Children in school buses will not need to present identification. Drivers will continue to provide identification per standard operating procedure.

All occupants in non-tactical government vehicles will be required to provide their identification.

No change to commercial entry - commercial drivers will still use Gas Alley Gate undergoing standard operating procedures there.

Any special events occurring on Fort Drum will continue in accordance with established access procedures requiring all occupants to present identification.

The survey will be conducted a second time, with the same changes to normal operations listed above, from June 1 through June 14.

