Giant golf ball sign will be returned

By Jeff Cole
Published: Apr. 26, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The oversized golf ball will return to Watertown’s Thompson Park.

The ball was taken by former golf course owner Mike Lundy in the final days he was allowed to be on the property in March.

Lundy says the ball wasn’t part of the $3.4 million sale and the city said it violated its codes for a sign in a residential area.

7 News has learned city council member Lisa Ruggiero called up Lundy and simply asked for him to return it. Lundy said he will and also have it painted with the city’s new logo.

Lundy adds he spoke with codes and because the sale changed the private golf course land from residential to parkland, the ball won’t violate codes.

