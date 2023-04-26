Go online, tune in for WPBS Spring Auction

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The WPBS 2023 Spring Auction starts next week.

Mike Ricca is the WPBS manager of development initiatives and auction. He brought us up to speed on this year’s event.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The auction is May 1 through May 7. It’s at www.wpbstv.org/auction.

You can browse the items now, but you can’t bid until May 1.

You can also watch. WPBS will air the auction from 7 to 8 p.m. each night next week. 7 News sportscaster Mel Busler will emcee one of those nights.

It’s sponsored by White’s Lumber, St. Lawrence Health, and Carthage Savings and Loan.

