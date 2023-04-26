Highlights & scores: Action on the diamond

(WWNY) - Diamond action was the main attraction in local sports on Tuesday.

Canton hosted Gouverneur in Northern Athletic Conference baseball.

- Top of the third: Gouverneur’s Ashton Currier drops the ball into right field to score Riley Shepherd, cutting Canton’s lead to 3-1.

- Charlie Todd goes “shopping at the gap” in right-center, scoring Nate Romano and David Zuhlsdorf. Canton is up 5-1.

- Ashton Bowman puts a charge in the baseball, deep to left, just clearing the fence. Bowman had the solo home run trot.

However, the Golden Bears beat Gouverneur 6-2.

Massena was at Potsdam for another NAC baseball contest.

- Top of the first; Potsdam’s Jackson Bernard deals to Connor Eastwood who singles to drive in Jake Firnstein. It’s 1-0 Red Raiders.

- Carter Firnsteen sends the ball to right. He eventually steals home. It’s 2-0 Massena in the fourth.

- Owen Miller delivers the ball up the middle for a hit. Charlie Rossner scores. It’s 2-1.

In a wild finish, both teams scored runs on passed balls and steals. Potsdam scored twice on passed balls in the seventh to walk it off with a 6-5 victory.

Tuesday local scores

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 21, Indian River 6

Immaculate Heart 8, Carthage 6

Massena 8, Heuvelton 3

Canton 14, Malone 2

Saranac-Lake Placid 9, OFA 2

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Liverpool 12, Watertown 5

Women’s college lacrosse

St. Lawrence 21, Nazareth 8

High school baseball

Canton 6, Gouverneur 2

Potsdam 6, Massena 5

Tupper Lake 15, St. Lawrence Central 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 11, St. Regis Falls 1

Brushton-Moira 12, Norwood-Norfolk 12

Edwards-Knox 7, Morristown 1

Lisbon 15, Heuvelton 3

High school softball

South Lewis 23, Copenhagen 0

St. Lawrence Central 17, OFA 2

Canton 14, Gouverneur 6

Massena 20, Potsdam 2

Malone 27, Salmon River 3

St. Regis Falls 24, Parishville-Hopkinton 6

Brushton-Moira 12, Norwood-Norfolk 7

Hammond 21, Harrisville 2

College baseball

SUNY Oswego 4, Clarkson 1

SUNY Oswego 6, Clarkson 2

St. Lawrence 9, SUNY Plattsburgh 1

College softball

Clarkson 10, SUNY Canton 2

Clarkson 16, SUNY Canton 2

Jefferson 14, Finger Lakes 3

Jefferson 5, Finger Lakes 4

High school golf

Watertown 7, Indian River 0

Alexandria 5, Thousand Islands 2

Boys’ high school tennis

Lowville 4, Indian River 1

