Highlights & scores: Action on the diamond

(WWNY) - Diamond action was the main attraction in local sports on Tuesday.
Canton hosted Gouverneur in Northern Athletic Conference baseball.
- Top of the third: Gouverneur’s Ashton Currier drops the ball into right field to score Riley Shepherd, cutting Canton’s lead to 3-1.
- Charlie Todd goes “shopping at the gap” in right-center, scoring Nate Romano and David Zuhlsdorf. Canton is up 5-1.
- Ashton Bowman puts a charge in the baseball, deep to left, just clearing the fence. Bowman had the solo home run trot.
However, the Golden Bears beat Gouverneur 6-2.
Massena was at Potsdam for another NAC baseball contest.
- Top of the first; Potsdam’s Jackson Bernard deals to Connor Eastwood who singles to drive in Jake Firnstein. It’s 1-0 Red Raiders.
- Carter Firnsteen sends the ball to right. He eventually steals home. It’s 2-0 Massena in the fourth.
- Owen Miller delivers the ball up the middle for a hit. Charlie Rossner scores. It’s 2-1.
In a wild finish, both teams scored runs on passed balls and steals. Potsdam scored twice on passed balls in the seventh to walk it off with a 6-5 victory.
Tuesday local scores
Girls’ high school lacrosse
South Jefferson 21, Indian River 6
Immaculate Heart 8, Carthage 6
Massena 8, Heuvelton 3
Canton 14, Malone 2
Saranac-Lake Placid 9, OFA 2
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Liverpool 12, Watertown 5
Women’s college lacrosse
St. Lawrence 21, Nazareth 8
High school baseball
Canton 6, Gouverneur 2
Potsdam 6, Massena 5
Tupper Lake 15, St. Lawrence Central 0
Parishville-Hopkinton 11, St. Regis Falls 1
Brushton-Moira 12, Norwood-Norfolk 12
Edwards-Knox 7, Morristown 1
Lisbon 15, Heuvelton 3
High school softball
South Lewis 23, Copenhagen 0
St. Lawrence Central 17, OFA 2
Canton 14, Gouverneur 6
Massena 20, Potsdam 2
Malone 27, Salmon River 3
St. Regis Falls 24, Parishville-Hopkinton 6
Brushton-Moira 12, Norwood-Norfolk 7
Hammond 21, Harrisville 2
College baseball
SUNY Oswego 4, Clarkson 1
SUNY Oswego 6, Clarkson 2
St. Lawrence 9, SUNY Plattsburgh 1
College softball
Clarkson 10, SUNY Canton 2
Clarkson 16, SUNY Canton 2
Jefferson 14, Finger Lakes 3
Jefferson 5, Finger Lakes 4
High school golf
Watertown 7, Indian River 0
Alexandria 5, Thousand Islands 2
Boys’ high school tennis
Lowville 4, Indian River 1
