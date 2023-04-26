How you can become a trained weather spotter for free

(WWNY) - Want to become a trained weather spotter in the north country? The National Weather Service and Channel 7 are teaming up to host a free class.

NWS meteorologists with the Buffalo and Burlington offices will offer a SKYWARN spotter training seminar at Indian River Central School on Monday at 6 p.m.

It’ll specifically focus on severe weather seen during the spring and summer months. Anyone interested is welcome to join no matter your age.

Students will learn how thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods form, and how to provide reports to the National Weather Service.

“Weather warnings save lives and one of the big focuses of this presentation is to encourage people to have multiple avenues to receiving their weather warnings as well as to know what to do with that information when they get it,” said Michael Fries, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The SKYWARN spotter class will last about 90 minutes and is completed at one time.

Those that are already severe weather SKYWARN certified are ask to attended to renew your certification.

For more information and to register, click here.

