Man accused to stealing, crashing UTV

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of stealing a four-wheeler and crashing it into a tree.

State police say 37-year-old Michael McRobbie allegedly stole a 2021 Polaris Ranger UTV, crashed it into a tree, and left it behind.

Troopers say they found the UTV and confirmed it was the one allegedly stolen from the Old DeKalb Road in the town of Canton.

McRobbie was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

He was taken to St. Lawrence County jail following his arraignment in Canton town court.

