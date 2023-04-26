Maurice D. Canaan, 63, of Watertown, NY, passed away on April 24, 2023 at the home of his daughter in Watertown, where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Maurice D. Canaan, 63, of Watertown, NY, passed away on April 24, 2023 at the home of his daughter in Watertown, where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County

He was born on December 24, 1959 in Watertown, NY, son of Gerald and Marcella LaVancha Canaan. He graduated from IHC.

Maurice spent a lifetime career as a mechanic in the local area working for various businesses, retiring from Good Year in Watertown in 2022.

He married Betty Canaan on December 1, 1984 in Watertown, NY. She passed away June 6, 2021.

Maurice enjoyed working on cars, doing yard work and spending time with his grandchildren.

Among his survivors are his daughter and her fiancé, Tonia M. Ives and Marcus McCarty, of Watertown; a son and daughter in law, Anthony (Heather) Canaan, Black River, NY; two grandsons, Ryan and Daymon Ives; two siblings, Cindy (Dan) McIntyre and Geraldine Wyath; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his wife, Betty Canaan.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. It was Maurice’s wish to be cremated.

