Morning Checkup: Accessing Medical Scans & Images Online

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center now has a way to access your medical scans and images online.

Leslie DiStefano is Samaritan’s director of communications and public relations, and Marie Pascolini is director of radiology.

They talked about the new service during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. They say its separate from Samaritan’s patient portal system

You can watch their interview in the video above.

You can find the images — and any reports that go with them — at samaritanhealth.com/powershare, but first you need to set up an account. You can do that by emailing radfileroom@shsny.com or calling 315-785-4527. You’ll need your full name and date of birth.

