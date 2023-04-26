Morning Checkup: Accessing Medical Scans & Images Online

Morning Checkup: Accessing Medical Scans & Images Online
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center now has a way to access your medical scans and images online.

Leslie DiStefano is Samaritan’s director of communications and public relations, and Marie Pascolini is director of radiology.

They talked about the new service during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. They say its separate from Samaritan’s patient portal system

You can watch their interview in the video above.

You can find the images — and any reports that go with them — at samaritanhealth.com/powershare, but first you need to set up an account. You can do that by emailing radfileroom@shsny.com or calling 315-785-4527. You’ll need your full name and date of birth.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
3 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
Massena man throws weights around in domestic dispute
Three stores are selling marijuana in Massena's so-called square mile.
Marijuana shops in Massena frustrate village’s mayor
Justice Mills
Recovering addict from Watertown featured in state documentary
SNIRT Ride
First responders weigh in on this year’s SNIRT Run

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Accessing Medical Scans & Images Online
Morning Checkup: Accessing Medical Scans & Images Online
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: Autism risk, stool transplants & printing vaccines
Tomorrow's Health
What to do about Eye Strain
Ask the Pharmacist - April 20