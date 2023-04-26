Rainy & cool, drier in the afternoon

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a somewhat raw day.

It will be chilly with rain on and off, mostly in the morning. Skies will clear by late afternoon, though, so we’ll see some sunshine.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

It stays clear overnight. It will be chilly, with lows in the low 30s.

You may need a winter jacket Thursday morning, but you won’t need it by afternoon. It will be sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

It will be another warm day on Friday. It will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Rain will be on and off through the weekend. There’s a 70% chance on Saturday and an 80% chance on Sunday.

Highs will be in the mid-50s on Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday.

Rain continues Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s on both days.

