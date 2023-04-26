Richard M. Nezezon, 76, of Massena died on Monday, April 24, 2023, at his home following a long illness, surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Richard M. Nezezon, 76, of Massena will be private. Mr. Nezezon died on Monday, April 24, 2023, at his home following a long illness, surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Richard M. Nezezon was born on December 18, 1946, in Massena, the son of the late Andrew and Kathleen (Hampton) Nezezon. In 1964 he graduated from Massena Central School and enlisted in the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1966. On July 26, 1969, he married Judith Hoernell in Baltimore, Maryland. After 50 years of marriage, Judith passed away on June 17, 2020. Richard worked for ALCOA in Massena, retiring as a Mechanical Supervisor.

He was a member of the Massena Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, he enjoyed working on his hobby farm, hunting, fishing, boating, and sailing. He loved to go to the mountains, but most of all he loved spending time with his sons and his grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons; Richard Nezezon II and his wife Kari, Peter Nezezon and his wife Brenda , and James Nezezon all of Massena. His grandchildren Adam and his wife Celsea, Hayden, Mallory, and Zoё, as well as his great-grandchildren; Amelia and Justin Nezezon. He is also survived by his sisters; Maureen Klages and her husband Harry of Waddington and Andrea Masson of Massena.

He was predeceased by his wife Judith Nezezon and his son Paul Nezezon.

Donations in Richard’s memory may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

