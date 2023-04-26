Showers likely tomorrow

By John Kubis
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will keep the area cool and unsettled tonight and tomorrow. Expect some rain and snow showers tonight with lows in the 30′s.

Rain and snow showers are likely tomorrow morning, Some clearing will move in by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40′s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50′s.

Friday is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the 60′s.

