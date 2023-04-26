WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Under the main sponsorship of Carthage Savings and Loan , all our local school-aged artistic talent will once again be the main attraction at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown, NY during the Month of May.

The Tri County Art Educators’ Association in conjunction with Carthage Savings and Loan Bank, as well as many other generous individuals, groups, and business sponsors throughout the Tri County Area present the 40th Tri County Student Art Show. This year the show will be open Monday May 8th and continue through Wednesday May 17th. The show covers the entire main floor of the Dulles State Office Building and interested viewers may browse the works during regular business hours. Last year’s show housed nearly 1,200 works of student art involving 64 area teachers and their students from 23 different schools from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties.

This annual art show with the collaboration and support of art instructors throughout the Tri County area, provides the public with an opportunity to celebrate the youth and their artistic accomplishments with ribbons, certificate recognition, and monetary awards. In 2022, 30 awards and scholarships were given to K-12 students for a total of $2,700.00 thanks to our many sponsors.

Over the past fortyt years, many who attend comment that this show exhibits the excellence found in art programs available throughout the upper regions of New York State. Displayed alongside the student works will be several art teachers’ works for the public to view providing evidence for the saying; “We practice what we preach!”

The public is cordially invited to the opening night reception on Monday May 8th from 6-9 pm. With free admission, refreshments, and entertainment, many parents, family, friends, and guests will the opportunity to view the works of art. At 7:00 p.m. in the auditorium/theater of the Dulles State Office Building, an awards ceremony honoring this year’s student winners is scheduled. All works of art will continue to be on display for public viewing during regular business hours through Wednesday May 17th. All award winners, their families, and teachers are encouraged to attend, be recognized, and receive their awards at this year’s ceremony.

Members of Tri Co Art Educators and their students would like to thank Carthage Federal Savings Bank who has branches in Carthage, Clayton, and Watertown. They’d also like to acknowledge and thank the numerous other local business sponsors, teachers’ unions and individuals (which will be listed in the program the night of the opening reception) for their monetary contributions and support they provide our student artists while promoting all the Fine Arts Programs in the North Country.

Plan to join in the celebration at the Dulles State Office Building Monday May 8th. The work our student artists are creating in art classes across the North Country will inspire you.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.