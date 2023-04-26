Two brothers with same jobs arrested on same charges

LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Two brothers who held the same jobs in two Lewis County villages face the same charges: falsifying business records when it comes to sewage readings.

We reported on the arrest of Jeremy Rogers last week. Now, Shane Rogers has been arrested.

Shane Rogers worked in Lyons Falls. His brother, Jeremy Rogers, worked in Port Leyden. They were the leaders in each village’s Department of Public Works.

Now they both face misdemeanor charges for allegedly not doing their jobs.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed its investigation into former Lyons Falls DPW Superintendent Shane Rogers resulted in Rogers being charged with two misdemeanor counts of falsifying business records.

Earlier this month, Lyons Falls Mayor Donna Dolhof told 7 News the DEC was looking into readings taken at the village’s wastewater treatment plant, specifically if actual readings were taken of the village’s sewage over the past few months.

At the same time, a similar investigation was being done in Port Leyden where Rogers’ brother Jeremy was that village’s DPW superintendent.

Jeremy Rogers was charged with 10 misdemeanors of falsifying business records last Thursday.

Mayors of the villages told 7 News both men resigned from their jobs due to the investigation.

Information from the Lewis County Board of Elections indicates Shane Rogers is apparently running for Lyonsdale Town Highway Superintendent.

We reached out to the campaign’s Facebook page and the response was, “I have been advised not to give a comment, without the advice of legal counsel. I would be more than happy to give you the entire story once I have spoken to an attorney.”

That message also gave us a phone number for Jeremy Rogers. We haven’t heard back from him.

The state says both men are set to appear in local court next week.

