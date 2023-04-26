Woman accused of passing $2K in counterfeit bills at area Walmarts

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Utica woman is accused of passing $2,000 worth of counterfeit bills at Walmart stores in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

State police allege 32-year-old Starmecca Belton and an unidentified man passed fake $100 bills at Walmart locations in the towns of Watertown, LeRay, and Lowville.

Troopers are still looking for the man.

Belton was arrested Monday and charged with:

3 felony counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument

3 felony counts of fourth-degree conspiracy

3 misdemeanor counts of petit larceny

According to police, Belton used three counterfeit $100 bills at the town of LeRay Walmart on March 4.

The next day, she allegedly passed 9 fake $100 bills at the Walmart store in the town of Watertown, and eight bogus $100 bills at the town of Lowville location.

Belton was arraigned in Jefferson County Court and ordered held in the Jefferson County Jail on $7,500 bail.

Police said they think they know the identity of the man who was with Belton at the stores.

Troopers said they’re seeing a new trend of people coming from Utica to the north country to pass counterfeit money.

State police allege Starmecca Belton and an unidentified man passed fake $100 bills at three Walmart locations. (State Police)

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.