6 candidates running for 3 seats on Watertown school board

School Board Vote
School Board Vote(MGN, geralt)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are now three board of education seats up for grabs in the Watertown City School District, and six people looking to fill them.

Officials say board member Ammbrose Souza announced Wednesday that he’s resigning next month, opening up a third seat for the May 16 school board elections.

Maria Mesires resigned her seat in January.

Current board president Jason Harrington initially said he wouldn’t run for reelection but changed his mind.

Here’s the list of the six candidates that will be on the ballot:

  • ﻿﻿﻿Damita Smith
  • ﻿﻿﻿Jason Harrington
  • ﻿﻿﻿Milly Smith
  • ﻿﻿﻿John Cain III
  • ﻿﻿﻿Kelly Bragger
  • ﻿﻿﻿Tina Fluno

The top two vote-getters will fill a three-year term from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026.

The candidate with the third highest number of votes will fill the remainder of the term vacated by Souza. That term begins on May 17 and ends in June 2024.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers with same jobs arrested on same charges
Michael McRobbie
Man accused of stealing, crashing UTV
Justice Mills
Recovering addict from Watertown featured in state documentary
Starmecca Belton
Woman accused of passing $2K in counterfeit bills at area Walmarts
SNIRT Ride
First responders weigh in on this year’s SNIRT Run

Latest News

The Gouverneur bandstand was torn down Thursday
Gouverneur’s bandstand razed to make way for new one
WWNY
‘A Night on the River’ fundraiser coming up next month
North Country Community
Time to sign up for the North Country Community Cup
Zoo New York season kickoff
Zoo New York kicks off season this weekend