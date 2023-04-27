6 candidates running for 3 seats on Watertown school board

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are now three board of education seats up for grabs in the Watertown City School District, and six people looking to fill them.

Officials say board member Ammbrose Souza announced Wednesday that he’s resigning next month, opening up a third seat for the May 16 school board elections.

Maria Mesires resigned her seat in January.

Current board president Jason Harrington initially said he wouldn’t run for reelection but changed his mind.

Here’s the list of the six candidates that will be on the ballot:

﻿﻿﻿Damita Smith

﻿﻿﻿Jason Harrington

﻿﻿﻿Milly Smith

﻿﻿﻿John Cain III

﻿﻿﻿Kelly Bragger

﻿﻿﻿Tina Fluno

The top two vote-getters will fill a three-year term from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026.

The candidate with the third highest number of votes will fill the remainder of the term vacated by Souza. That term begins on May 17 and ends in June 2024.

