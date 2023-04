WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Alberta May Touron, 102, passed away February 12, 2023, at Hospice of Jefferson County.

A Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, May 6th at Noon at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville. A celebration of life will follow at the church rectory immediately following the mass.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.