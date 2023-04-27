Autism acceptance walk coming up Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Autism Awareness Month comes to a close, The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence Foundation will hold its annual autism acceptance walk this weekend.

The fundraiser has typically been a September event but is moved this year to coincide with April being Autism Awareness Month.

The non-competitive walk promotes acceptance and raises funds to support local programs for people on the autism spectrum.

“It’s a change driven by self-advocates and people on the autism spectrum, who would like for us to shift to more of a focus on acceptance rather than awareness, now that people are more familiar with the diagnosis and see the prevalence of it,” said Michelle Carpenter, foundation executive director.

The walk is indoors at Maxcy Hall at SUNY Potsdam on Saturday. Registration is at 9 a.m.

The walk starts at 10 a.m. and is hosted by our own Jeff Cole.

