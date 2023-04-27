Danny “Boomer” Ely, 83, of Redwood, passed away at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown on April 26th (Funeral Home)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Danny “Boomer” Ely, 83, of Redwood, passed away at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown on April 26th .

Boomer was born on June 7, 1939, in Alexandria Bay, the son of Fred and Rena Trickey Ely. He graduated from Alexandria Central School.

He was employed with the Laborers’ Union Local #1822 doing road construction, starting in 1962. In 1963, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served for 5 years. He then returned to the Laborers’ Union until he retired in 1994.

Boomer married Marjorie A. Walts on August 19, 1967 in Geneva, New York, which ended in a separation.

Boomer is survived by his son Eric (Caralee Handshuh), Redwood; four grandchildren, Aleigha Ely, Kailee Knight, Aurora Ely, and Kian Ely; and two sisters, Joan Bristol, LaFargeville, and Linda Bazinet, LaFargeville.

His parents, a son, Bobby, his brothers Robert and Jack, and sisters Betty Irwine, Jean Paige, and Verna Daniels all passed away previously.

Boomer enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and tending to his flowers, and most of all; spending time with his family and friends.

There will be no services.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to Alexandria Bay Volunteer Ambulance.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral & Cremation Service.

