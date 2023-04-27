Food pantry leader named Citizen of the Year

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The 2022 Carthage Citizen of the Year was honored Wednesday night by the Carthage Elks and Chamber of Commerce.

Jody Mono of Natural Bridge earned the honor this year after being nominated by several members of the community.

Mono served at one time as president of the group of churches and coordinator of the VEM food pantry.

“I just thank God for each and every one of you, because without this generous community we wouldn’t be able to do the things that we do,” she said. “I’m overwhelmed, I’m honored. I’m so honored. The people that I am joining now on this journey is just so amazing.”

Along with being honored by officials from Carthage and West Carthage, a check was donated in her name to the Village Ecumenical Ministries — VEM — which runs the food pantry.

The check was donated by Carthage Savings and Loan.

