Geraldine “Gerry” Montroy, 87, of Ogdensburg

Geraldine “Gerry” Montroy, age 87, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the home of her son, surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Geraldine “Gerry” Montroy, age 87, of Ogdensburg, NY, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery in the Spring. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Mrs. Montroy passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the home of her son, surrounded by her loving family.

Gerry is survived by three sons and daughter-in-laws; Christopher Montroy and his wife, Mary, of Albemarle, NC, Dr. Craig Montroy and his wife, Susan, of Bloomfield, Mexico, and Marc Montroy and his wife, Heather, of Lisbon, NY; her siblings, Gloria Bice and her husband, Roy, of Ogdensburg, NY, Doreen Shattuck and her husband, Rick, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Dean Hilborne and his wife, Roseanne, of Florida; four grandsons, six granddaughters, several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Geraldine is predeceased by her brothers, Kenneth, and Donald Hilborne; and sisters, Dianna Soloman, and Keitha Tupper.

Gerry was born on June 17, 1935, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Donald and Emma (King) Hilborne and raised by her stepfather, Charles Hadley. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1953 and was a proud graduate of Hepburn Hospital School of Nursing where she obtained her RN. Gerry married Clifford Merrill Montroy on February 16, 1957, at Notre Dame Church officiated by The Rt. Rev. Msgr. A. D. Charbonneau. He predeceased her on January 31, 2008. Geraldine was first employed at Hepburn Hospital as a staff nurse in 1957, and later retired from Claxton Hepburn Medical Center as the assistant head nurse in the recovery room.

Geraldine enjoyed ceramics, her grandchildren, Facebook, and reading. She belonged to the alter rosary society and was a eucharistic minister.

Donations may be made in Geraldine’s memory to the Notre Dame Heritage Fund; 125 Ford Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.