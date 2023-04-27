Golf tourney to benefit Watertown Area Boxing Club

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you enjoy golfing and want to help the Watertown Area Boxing Club, there’s an event this summer that’s just for you.

And, by the way, you’ll be able to meet a boxing legend.

He’s not just any special guest. Former heavyweight boxer Gerry Cooney will be on hand for the tournament. He recorded 28 wins as a heavyweight, 24 by knockout.

There are a couple of ways you can register for the golf tournament. You can pick up an entry form at Willowbrook Golf Club or call the boxing club at 315-783-4980.

The Clubs & Gloves Golf Tournament, featuring boxing great Gerry Cooney, is Saturday, July 22, at Willowbrook Golf Club.

