Gouverneur’s bandstand razed to make way for new one

The Gouverneur bandstand was torn down Thursday
The Gouverneur bandstand was torn down Thursday(TJ Simmons)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A landmark in downtown Gouverneur is now gone. The village bandstand was torn down Thursday to make way for a new one.

It’s one of many projects for the village park.

“The center of downtown will see a lot of unusual activity this year. It’s going to be an abnormal year not only with the bandstand gazebo, but other work is going on to make improvements to the park,” said village Mayor Ron McDougall.

He says the legacy of longtime village resident A. Eleanor Jackson will live on thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation that allowed the bandstand work to start.

Jackson worked for Gouverneur-based Kinney Drugs and its foundation. She passed away in 2002 and, through her estate, left a permanent source of funding to help the Gouverneur area.

The old bandstand was host to many events and occasions throughout the years in Gouverneur. Gouverneur’s library manager, Greta Shrader, says one event that she remembers the most was when everyone gathered in the village park in the aftermath of 9/11.

“Just when everyone was going through all that terrible week, I can’t remember who organized it, but there was a get-together in the village park and it was a very nice moment of coming together as a town,” she said.

The bandstand just taken down was there for 47 years. It was built in 1976 to commemorate the nation’s bicentennial.

The new bandstand, the village’s fourth, will be built by October.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers with same jobs arrested on same charges
Michael McRobbie
Man accused of stealing, crashing UTV
Justice Mills
Recovering addict from Watertown featured in state documentary
Starmecca Belton
Woman accused of passing $2K in counterfeit bills at area Walmarts
SNIRT Ride
First responders weigh in on this year’s SNIRT Run

Latest News

School Board Vote
6 candidates running for 3 seats on Watertown school board
WWNY
‘A Night on the River’ fundraiser coming up next month
North Country Community
Time to sign up for the North Country Community Cup
Zoo New York season kickoff
Zoo New York kicks off season this weekend