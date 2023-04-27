Hanging on to sunshine all day

Thursday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started at or below freezing for many in the north country, but it will turn out to be a gorgeous spring day.

We’ll have full sunshine all day. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Friday will be another great day, and it will be warmer. Clouds will increase throughout the day and highs will be in the mid-60s.

Clouds roll in overnight into Saturday and it will rain on and off all day. It will be breezy with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Showers are likely on Sunday, and they’ll be mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

It will be rainy through the middle of next week, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the low 50s.

