Health department issues overdose alert

Drug overdoses
Drug overdoses(MGN, Robert Bejil / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is out with a warning about drug overdoses.

It says there were six overdoses between April 16 and Thursday, according to the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program.

In a news release, officials said the number is an increase. They didn’t say how big an increase or if any of the overdoses were fatal.

We were unable to reach health officials for further details.

The release noted that across the nation there has been a rise in fentanyl and xylazine contributing to overdoses.

See the full news release below:

