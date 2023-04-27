Highlights & scores: Baseball, softball, lacrosse & a state MVP
(WWNY) - Baseball, softball, lacrosse, and basketball news topped the local sports menu on Wednesday.
In Frontier League baseball from Copenhagen, the Golden Knights met Lyme in D Division play.
- Top of the first: Lyme gets on the board when Jonny LaFontaine’s blooper to short left falls for a base hit. Alex Radley scores and it’s 1-0 Lyme.
- Still in the first, Logan McDonald rips a base hit to right center. Evan Froelich comes around to score and it’s 2-0 Lyme.
Then it’s Kaden VanNiel drawing the bases loaded walk, forcing home LaFontaine. It’s 3-0 Lyme.
Froelich struck out 12 in 4 1/3 innings and combined with Alex Radley for a no hitter.
Lyme beat Copenhagen 11-1.
In Frontier League softball from Copenhagen, the Lady Golden Knights hosted Belleville Henderson.
- Top one: Eily Vaughn draws the walk and doesn’t stop, taking off for 2nd. On the play Ever Vaughn scores. It’s 1-0 Lady Panthers.
- Still in the first, a wild pitch allows Eily Vaughn to score from third. It’s 2-0 Belleville Henderson.
- Then it’s Lilly Gillette with the slow roller to short. On the play Neva Bettinger scores. It’s 3-0.
- Bottom one: Rhianna Kriner singles to center. Samantha Stokely scores and it’s 4-1 Belleville Henderson.
Belleville Henderson beat Copenhagen 20-6.
NAC GIRLS LACROSSE
Plattsburgh was at Potsdam for Northern Athletic Conference girls’ lacrosse/
- Kennedy Emerson races through the slot. Potsdam leads 1-0.
- Alexis Smith from the floating pass, ripples the net.
- Emma Fields slices through to up the Potsdam lead to 3-0.
- Danielle Emerson with the catch-and-shoot to score.
- Kenadi Moore’s overhand shot makes it 5-0 Sandstoners.
- Keegan McGaheran nets the point-blank shot.
- Jillian Kane hits the opposite post into the mesh. It’s 8-2 Potsdam.
- McGaheran again with the sidewinder, buries goal 9.
- Reese Gregoire worms inside to score.
- Danielle Emerson inside wires her third goal.
- Fields goes top shelf to also complete a hat trick.
Potsdam beat Plattsburgh 13-6.
The fruits of a state title continue to come in for the Hammond girls’ basketball team.
Landree Kenyon has been voted New York State Class D MVP for this past season.
The talented junior averaged 23.2 points and 14.1 rebounds a game this past season.
She joins her older sister, Brittany, as a winner of the MVP award.
Kenyon’s teammate, Ava Howie earned first team honors in Class D.
Both Kenyon and Howie were winners of the Watertown Savings Bank 7 News North Country Athlete of the Week award.
Wednesday’s local scores
High school baseball
Belleville Henderson 18, LaFargeville 4
Lyme 11, Copenhagen 1
Indian River 8, Watertown 5
Beaver River 4, Thousand Islands 0
Lowville, General Brown — postponed
Sackets Harbor 11, Alexandria 3
Sandy Creek 4, South Lewis 3
South Jefferson 3, Carthage 2
Parishville-Hopkinton9, Tupper Lake 5
Chateaugay 17, St. Lawrence Central 4
Heuvelton 17, Morristown 6
High school softball
Watertown 12, Carthage 9
South Jefferson 15, Lowville 1
General Brown 16, Indian River 7
Belleville Henderson 20. Copenhagen 6
Lyme 17, LaFargeville 13
Thousand Islands 12, South Lewis 0
Alexandria 4, Sackets Harbor 3
Tupper Lake 31, Parishville-Hopkinton 16
Chateaugay 17, Colton-Pierrepont 8
College baseball
Hamilton 11, St. Lawrence 1
SUNY Plattsburgh 16, SUNY Canton 3
College softball
Castleton 15, SUNY Canton 0
Castleton 11, SUNY Canton 1
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Canton 16, Malone 0
OFA 13, St. Lawrence Central 6
Massena 17, Plattsburgh 5
Girls’ high school lacrosse
Potsdam 13, Plattsburgh 3
Men’s college lacrosse
SUNY Canton 15, SUNY Cobleskill 5
SUNY Potsdam 11, SUNY Plattsburgh 10
Women’s college lacrosse
Utica 13, SUNY Canton 9
SUNY Plattsburgh 19, SUNY Potsdam 9
High school golf
Alexandria 7, Indian River 0
Lyme 3.5, Immaculate Heart 3.5
General Brown 6, South Lewis 1
Tupper Lake 249, Gouverneur 267
Boys’ high school tennis
Lowville 5, Carthage 0
