Highlights & scores: Baseball, softball, lacrosse & a state MVP

(WWNY) - Baseball, softball, lacrosse, and basketball news topped the local sports menu on Wednesday.

In Frontier League baseball from Copenhagen, the Golden Knights met Lyme in D Division play.

- Top of the first: Lyme gets on the board when Jonny LaFontaine’s blooper to short left falls for a base hit. Alex Radley scores and it’s 1-0 Lyme.

- Still in the first, Logan McDonald rips a base hit to right center. Evan Froelich comes around to score and it’s 2-0 Lyme.

Then it’s Kaden VanNiel drawing the bases loaded walk, forcing home LaFontaine. It’s 3-0 Lyme.

Froelich struck out 12 in 4 1/3 innings and combined with Alex Radley for a no hitter.

Lyme beat Copenhagen 11-1.

In Frontier League softball from Copenhagen, the Lady Golden Knights hosted Belleville Henderson.

- Top one: Eily Vaughn draws the walk and doesn’t stop, taking off for 2nd. On the play Ever Vaughn scores. It’s 1-0 Lady Panthers.

- Still in the first, a wild pitch allows Eily Vaughn to score from third. It’s 2-0 Belleville Henderson.

- Then it’s Lilly Gillette with the slow roller to short. On the play Neva Bettinger scores. It’s 3-0.

- Bottom one: Rhianna Kriner singles to center. Samantha Stokely scores and it’s 4-1 Belleville Henderson.

Belleville Henderson beat Copenhagen 20-6.

NAC GIRLS LACROSSE

Plattsburgh was at Potsdam for Northern Athletic Conference girls’ lacrosse/

- Kennedy Emerson races through the slot. Potsdam leads 1-0.

- Alexis Smith from the floating pass, ripples the net.

- Emma Fields slices through to up the Potsdam lead to 3-0.

- Danielle Emerson with the catch-and-shoot to score.

- Kenadi Moore’s overhand shot makes it 5-0 Sandstoners.

- Keegan McGaheran nets the point-blank shot.

- Jillian Kane hits the opposite post into the mesh. It’s 8-2 Potsdam.

- McGaheran again with the sidewinder, buries goal 9.

- Reese Gregoire worms inside to score.

- Danielle Emerson inside wires her third goal.

- Fields goes top shelf to also complete a hat trick.

Potsdam beat Plattsburgh 13-6.

The fruits of a state title continue to come in for the Hammond girls’ basketball team.

Landree Kenyon has been voted New York State Class D MVP for this past season.

The talented junior averaged 23.2 points and 14.1 rebounds a game this past season.

She joins her older sister, Brittany, as a winner of the MVP award.

Kenyon’s teammate, Ava Howie earned first team honors in Class D.

Both Kenyon and Howie were winners of the Watertown Savings Bank 7 News North Country Athlete of the Week award.

Wednesday’s local scores

High school baseball

Belleville Henderson 18, LaFargeville 4

Lyme 11, Copenhagen 1

Indian River 8, Watertown 5

Beaver River 4, Thousand Islands 0

Lowville, General Brown — postponed

Sackets Harbor 11, Alexandria 3

Sandy Creek 4, South Lewis 3

South Jefferson 3, Carthage 2

Parishville-Hopkinton9, Tupper Lake 5

Chateaugay 17, St. Lawrence Central 4

Heuvelton 17, Morristown 6

High school softball

Watertown 12, Carthage 9

South Jefferson 15, Lowville 1

General Brown 16, Indian River 7

Belleville Henderson 20. Copenhagen 6

Lyme 17, LaFargeville 13

Thousand Islands 12, South Lewis 0

Alexandria 4, Sackets Harbor 3

Tupper Lake 31, Parishville-Hopkinton 16

Chateaugay 17, Colton-Pierrepont 8

College baseball

Hamilton 11, St. Lawrence 1

SUNY Plattsburgh 16, SUNY Canton 3

College softball

Castleton 15, SUNY Canton 0

Castleton 11, SUNY Canton 1

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Canton 16, Malone 0

OFA 13, St. Lawrence Central 6

Massena 17, Plattsburgh 5

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Potsdam 13, Plattsburgh 3

Men’s college lacrosse

SUNY Canton 15, SUNY Cobleskill 5

SUNY Potsdam 11, SUNY Plattsburgh 10

Women’s college lacrosse

Utica 13, SUNY Canton 9

SUNY Plattsburgh 19, SUNY Potsdam 9

High school golf

Alexandria 7, Indian River 0

Lyme 3.5, Immaculate Heart 3.5

General Brown 6, South Lewis 1

Tupper Lake 249, Gouverneur 267

Boys’ high school tennis

Lowville 5, Carthage 0

