Highlights & scores: Baseball, softball, lacrosse & a state MVP

Highlights & scores: Baseball, softball, lacrosse & a state MVP
By Rob Krone
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - Baseball, softball, lacrosse, and basketball news topped the local sports menu on Wednesday.

In Frontier League baseball from Copenhagen, the Golden Knights met Lyme in D Division play.

- Top of the first: Lyme gets on the board when Jonny LaFontaine’s blooper to short left falls for a base hit. Alex Radley scores and it’s 1-0 Lyme.

- Still in the first, Logan McDonald rips a base hit to right center. Evan Froelich comes around to score and it’s 2-0 Lyme.

Then it’s Kaden VanNiel drawing the bases loaded walk, forcing home LaFontaine. It’s 3-0 Lyme.

Froelich struck out 12 in 4 1/3 innings and combined with Alex Radley for a no hitter.

Lyme beat Copenhagen 11-1.

In Frontier League softball from Copenhagen, the Lady Golden Knights hosted Belleville Henderson.

- Top one: Eily Vaughn draws the walk and doesn’t stop, taking off for 2nd. On the play Ever Vaughn scores. It’s 1-0 Lady Panthers.

- Still in the first, a wild pitch allows Eily Vaughn to score from third. It’s 2-0 Belleville Henderson.

- Then it’s Lilly Gillette with the slow roller to short. On the play Neva Bettinger scores. It’s 3-0.

- Bottom one: Rhianna Kriner singles to center. Samantha Stokely scores and it’s 4-1 Belleville Henderson.

Belleville Henderson beat Copenhagen 20-6.

NAC GIRLS LACROSSE

Plattsburgh was at Potsdam for Northern Athletic Conference girls’ lacrosse/

- Kennedy Emerson races through the slot. Potsdam leads 1-0.

- Alexis Smith from the floating pass, ripples the net.

- Emma Fields slices through to up the Potsdam lead to 3-0.

- Danielle Emerson with the catch-and-shoot to score.

- Kenadi Moore’s overhand shot makes it 5-0 Sandstoners.

- Keegan McGaheran nets the point-blank shot.

- Jillian Kane hits the opposite post into the mesh. It’s 8-2 Potsdam.

- McGaheran again with the sidewinder, buries goal 9.

- Reese Gregoire worms inside to score.

- Danielle Emerson inside wires her third goal.

- Fields goes top shelf to also complete a hat trick.

Potsdam beat Plattsburgh 13-6.

The fruits of a state title continue to come in for the Hammond girls’ basketball team.

Landree Kenyon has been voted New York State Class D MVP for this past season.

The talented junior averaged 23.2 points and 14.1 rebounds a game this past season.

She joins her older sister, Brittany, as a winner of the MVP award.

Kenyon’s teammate, Ava Howie earned first team honors in Class D.

Both Kenyon and Howie were winners of the Watertown Savings Bank 7 News North Country Athlete of the Week award.

Wednesday’s local scores

High school baseball

Belleville Henderson 18, LaFargeville 4

Lyme 11, Copenhagen 1

Indian River 8, Watertown 5

Beaver River 4, Thousand Islands 0

Lowville, General Brown — postponed

Sackets Harbor 11, Alexandria 3

Sandy Creek 4, South Lewis 3

South Jefferson 3, Carthage 2

Parishville-Hopkinton9, Tupper Lake 5

Chateaugay 17, St. Lawrence Central 4

Heuvelton 17, Morristown 6

High school softball

Watertown 12, Carthage 9

South Jefferson 15, Lowville 1

General Brown 16, Indian River 7

Belleville Henderson 20. Copenhagen 6

Lyme 17, LaFargeville 13

Thousand Islands 12, South Lewis 0

Alexandria 4, Sackets Harbor 3

Tupper Lake 31, Parishville-Hopkinton 16

Chateaugay 17, Colton-Pierrepont 8

College baseball

Hamilton 11, St. Lawrence 1

SUNY Plattsburgh 16, SUNY Canton 3

College softball

Castleton 15, SUNY Canton 0

Castleton 11, SUNY Canton 1

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Canton 16, Malone 0

OFA 13, St. Lawrence Central 6

Massena 17, Plattsburgh 5

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Potsdam 13, Plattsburgh 3

Men’s college lacrosse

SUNY Canton 15, SUNY Cobleskill 5

SUNY Potsdam 11, SUNY Plattsburgh 10

Women’s college lacrosse

Utica 13, SUNY Canton 9

SUNY Plattsburgh 19, SUNY Potsdam 9

High school golf

Alexandria 7, Indian River 0

Lyme 3.5, Immaculate Heart 3.5

General Brown 6, South Lewis 1

Tupper Lake 249, Gouverneur 267

Boys’ high school tennis

Lowville 5, Carthage 0

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers with same jobs arrested on same charges
Michael McRobbie
Man accused of stealing, crashing UTV
Justice Mills
Recovering addict from Watertown featured in state documentary
Starmecca Belton
Woman accused of passing $2K in counterfeit bills at area Walmarts
SNIRT Ride
First responders weigh in on this year’s SNIRT Run

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Hanging on to sunshine all day
Highlights & scores: Baseball, softball, lacrosse & a state MVP
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during their loss against Wake Forest in the second...
Family of man fatally struck by Boeheim agrees to settlement
Gouverneur's Ashton Currier braces for the pitch. He dropped the ball into right field to score...
Highlights & scores: Action on the diamond