James R. “Jim” Barker, 77, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - James R. “Jim” Barker, 77, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the home of his daughter in Williamson, NY.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 30th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Immediately following the calling hours, a celebration of life will be held at the Gouverneur VFW from 1:00 pm, to 3:00 pm on Sunday.

James was born on August 8, 1945 in Miami Beach, FL, the son of Benjamin and Mazie (Storie) Barker.

Jim graduated from Gouverneur High School and then served in the United States Army and served in Panama.

He worked a variety of jobs including driving trucks, operating heavy equipment, employment at Fort Drum, and working for himself.

He had enjoyed fishing, visiting the casino, and scratch off tickets. Jim was a creative soul and liked to tinker on things, was interested in Egypt, treasure hunting, and mysteries. He also liked to visit with friends, family, and strangers, often stretching a simple question into a few minutes to even over an hour.

Jim married Bonnie (Brown) Prashaw on August 5, 2000 at the church in Oxbow.

Jim is survived by his children Dawn and Scott Butler, Delben Barker, a step daughter Kim Law, Bonnie’s children Donna, Bob, Jeff, Jody, and Karl, and their families. He is also survived by his sisters Jan Barker and Judy Mattingly, several nieces and nephews. Jim is predeceased by his parents, his sisters Joyce Richardson and Betty Thomson Donoso, a stepson Steve Russell, and Bonnie’s daughter Laureen.

Memorial donations in honor of Jim are encouraged to your local hospice chapter.

