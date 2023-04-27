James R. “Jim” Barker, 77, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
James R. “Jim” Barker, 77, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the home of his daughter...
James R. “Jim” Barker, 77, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the home of his daughter in Williamson, NY.(Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - James R. “Jim” Barker, 77, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the home of his daughter in Williamson, NY.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 30th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Immediately following the calling hours, a celebration of life will be held at the Gouverneur VFW from 1:00 pm, to 3:00 pm on Sunday.

James was born on August 8, 1945 in Miami Beach, FL, the son of Benjamin and Mazie (Storie) Barker.

Jim graduated from Gouverneur High School and then served in the United States Army and served in Panama.

He worked a variety of jobs including driving trucks, operating heavy equipment, employment at Fort Drum, and working for himself.

He had enjoyed fishing, visiting the casino, and scratch off tickets. Jim was a creative soul and liked to tinker on things, was interested in Egypt, treasure hunting, and mysteries. He also liked to visit with friends, family, and strangers, often stretching a simple question into a few minutes to even over an hour.

Jim married Bonnie (Brown) Prashaw on August 5, 2000 at the church in Oxbow.

Jim is survived by his children Dawn and Scott Butler, Delben Barker, a step daughter Kim Law, Bonnie’s children Donna, Bob, Jeff, Jody, and Karl, and their families. He is also survived by his sisters Jan Barker and Judy Mattingly, several nieces and nephews. Jim is predeceased by his parents, his sisters Joyce Richardson and Betty Thomson Donoso, a stepson Steve Russell, and Bonnie’s daughter Laureen.

Memorial donations in honor of Jim are encouraged to your local hospice chapter.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Alberta May Touron, 102
Candles
Keitha Marks, formerly of Dexter
Candles
Marieann F. Stowell, of Dexter
Geraldine “Gerry” Montroy, age 87, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023,...
Geraldine “Gerry” Montroy, 87, of Ogdensburg
Danny “Boomer” Ely, 83, of Redwood, passed away at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown on...
Danny “Boomer” Ely, 83, of Redwood

Obituaries

Ryan Podvin playing soccer
Meet an honoree for this year’s North Country Heart Walk
Candles
Graveside Service for Mr. George Waite, 86, of Champion
Candles
Spring burial for (Daughter) Lisa Beth Trembley, 41, and (Father) Daniel Francis Trembley, 67, of Carthage
Candles
Spring burial for Ruth M. “Ruthie” Sly, 87, of Carthage
Candles
Spring burial for William C. Lortie, 81, of Copenhagen