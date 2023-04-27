Joseph ”Joe” Hall Stone, 70, formerly of Antwerp

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Joseph “Joe” Hall Stone, 70, formerly of Antwerp, NY, died, Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on January 22, 1953 in Syracuse, NY to Richard and Virginia Burnett Stone.

Joe attended Indian River Central School District until 1970 when he enlisted in the Army. After his service in the Army, he worked as a painter for various contractors before starting his own contracting business.

Joe enjoyed music, reading, and spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed the time spent with his granddaughter, Payton Stone.

Joe married Kathie Krog in 1978 that ultimately ended in divorce. Joe and Kathie had two sons, Joshua Stone and Jacob Stone.

Survivors include his son Jacob Stone, Watertown; granddaughter Payton Stone, Theresa; brother David (Shelly) Stone, Antwerp; Brother-in-law Alfred Cook, Antwerp; a sister and brother from his father’s previous marriage, Patricia Stone and Mike Eckert in Oregon; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Joshua Stone, his parents, brother Richard Stone, sister Kathryn Stone Cook, and a brother Tom Eckert from his father’s previous marriage.

At Joe’s request there will be no services.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in Joe’s name. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

