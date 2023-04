DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Keitha Marks, formerly of 327 West Grove Street, Dexter, NY, died December 17, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown NY.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 5th at Noon in the Dexter Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Brownville American Legion.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.

