Kim M. Sochia, 62, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - The family of Kim M. Sochia, age 62, with heavy hearts report her untimely passing early Sunday morning (April 23, 2023) at her family home. The family has entrusted arrangement to the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, Located at 64 Andrews Street, Massena. As per the family’s wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life, to honor Kim’s memory at the convenience of the family later this summer.

Kim was born on November 5, 1960 to George and Sylvia (Garcia) MacPherson in Massena, NY where she attended Massena schools, graduating from Massena Central in 1978 and continued on at the Massena School of Business. She soon meet and was wed to Leo W. Sochia on August 29, 1980 and they began their family, giving birth to two daughters.

Kim worked at a time for Jefferson national Bank in Massena and later for JCPenney as a sales clerk and later at the Bon-Ton Department store. She than became a stay home mom who loved her children and cherished every moment that she spent with her family and grandchildren.

Kim is survived by her loving husband Leo W. Sochia of nearly 43 years, and their children Nikki and husband Jeremy Buffham of Louisville, NY, Kayla Sochia and companion Cory Binion of Massena, NY. Kim is also survived by her mother Sylvia three grandchildren; Ayden J. and Bryce N. Buffham, Leo J. Binion, along with two sisters; Lisa and Rick Hartigan, of Massena, NY and Hope and David Henderson of Bloomington, IN. Kim was predeceased by her father George in July of 2010 as well as her maternal grandparents, Freida and Joseph Garcia.

Friends and family are welcome and encouraged to share photos, condolence and memories online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

