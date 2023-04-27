Michael L. Calvin, 69, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Michael L. Calvin, 69, of Canton died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Michael was born October 12, 1953 in Manhattan, a son of the late Le Roy Calvin and Alma Felton. He graduated from New York City Schools. Later, Michael relocated to the Canton area and attended St. Lawrence University. He enjoyed music and DJ’ing for local establishments, he substitute taught at Potsdam Central School, enjoyed playing and following basketball. Michael also operated a Sport’s Store in Canton in the late 1990′s.

Michael is survived by his longtime companion, Debbie Sheldon, her family and their friends.

As he wished, there will be no services. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Michael L. Calvin are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

