‘A Night on the River’ fundraiser coming up next month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Family Health Center’s 24th annual spring fundraiser, A Night on the River, will be held at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton on Friday, May 12.

The center’s April Fallon and presenting sponsor Doug Dier of A.T. Matthews & Dier appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.

The cocktail reception and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will offer guests an evening of food, drinks, music, and silent and live auction opportunities. Music will be provided by Bridget DeMarse.

Tickets are $100 per person and are available at www.NoCoFamilyHealth.org, NoCo’s Facebook page @NoCoClinic, or by calling 315-782-9450, extension 8019.

A variety of donated items will be offered at auction including overnight stays at hotels, jewelry, and tickets to professional sports.

The proceeds from the event benefit the North Country Family Health Center, which provides affordable healthcare to nearly 15,000 north country residents annually at its 4 community-based locations in Watertown, Lowville, and LeRay and at its 12 school-based locations.

The center also provides food vouchers and other support to approximately 4,200 pregnant women, infants, and children each month through its WIC Program; assists approximately 1,500 individuals with insurance enrollment annually; and provides special initiatives to help high-risk pregnant and parenting women and individuals who have insecure housing.

