WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Philip J. Lyman, 73, formerly of Watertown, passed away April 24, 2023 at St. Josephs Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

Surviving are his sons, Seamus and Paul .

A funeral mass will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11 am at St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY. Burial will follow in North Watertown Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.