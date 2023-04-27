Philip J. Lyman, 73, formerly of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Philip J. Lyman, 73, formerly of Watertown, passed away April 24, 2023 at St. Josephs Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

Surviving are his sons, Seamus and Paul .

A funeral mass will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11 am at St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY. Burial will follow in North Watertown Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Alberta May Touron, 102
Candles
Keitha Marks, formerly of Dexter
Candles
Marieann F. Stowell, of Dexter
Geraldine “Gerry” Montroy, age 87, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023,...
Geraldine “Gerry” Montroy, 87, of Ogdensburg
Danny “Boomer” Ely, 83, of Redwood, passed away at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown on...
Danny “Boomer” Ely, 83, of Redwood

Obituaries

Ryan Podvin playing soccer
Meet an honoree for this year’s North Country Heart Walk
James R. “Jim” Barker, 77, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the home of his daughter...
James R. “Jim” Barker, 77, of Gouverneur
Candles
Graveside Service for Mr. George Waite, 86, of Champion
Candles
Spring burial for (Daughter) Lisa Beth Trembley, 41, and (Father) Daniel Francis Trembley, 67, of Carthage
Candles
Spring burial for Ruth M. “Ruthie” Sly, 87, of Carthage
Candles
Spring burial for William C. Lortie, 81, of Copenhagen