Samaritan Medical Center plans to build 4-story medical office building
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is set to build a new 4-story medical office building.
The Watertown Planning Commission will meet next Tuesday to consider site plan approval for the 52,000-square-foot building.
It would be located at the corner of Washington and Woodruff streets.
The proposed project would expand SMC’s campus and include X-ray, exam, and procedure rooms for outpatient needs.
