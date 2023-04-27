Samaritan Medical Center plans to build 4-story medical office building

Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is set to build a new 4-story medical office building.

The Watertown Planning Commission will meet next Tuesday to consider site plan approval for the 52,000-square-foot building.

It would be located at the corner of Washington and Woodruff streets.

The proposed project would expand SMC’s campus and include X-ray, exam, and procedure rooms for outpatient needs.

Learn more about the proposal here

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers with same jobs arrested on same charges
Michael McRobbie
Man accused of stealing, crashing UTV
Starmecca Belton
Woman accused of passing $2K in counterfeit bills at area Walmarts
Justice Mills
Recovering addict from Watertown featured in state documentary
SNIRT Ride
First responders weigh in on this year’s SNIRT Run

Latest News

HALT Act repeal dies in committee, prison union worries about inmate violence
Thompson Park Golf Course
Thompson Park Golf Course opening Monday, will host city golf tournament
Liquor store
Local businesses concerned about bill allowing direct-to-consumer liquor shipping
Drug overdoses
Health department issues overdose alert