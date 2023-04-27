Samaritan Medical Center plans to build 4-story medical office building

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is set to build a new 4-story medical office building.

The Watertown Planning Commission will meet next Tuesday to consider site plan approval for the 52,000-square-foot building.

It would be located at the corner of Washington and Woodruff streets.

The proposed project would expand SMC’s campus and include X-ray, exam, and procedure rooms for outpatient needs.

