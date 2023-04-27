Scott A. Bush, 55, of Tupper Lake

Scott A. Bush, age 55, of Tupper Lake, NY passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at his home under the loving care of his family and High Peaks Hospice. (Funeral Home)

TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Scott A. Bush, age 55, of Tupper Lake, NY passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at his home under the loving care of his family and High Peaks Hospice.

There will be calling hours for Scott on Monday, May 1, 2023 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. His funeral service will be on Tuesday, May 2 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oswegatchie Cemetery. Condolences may be made online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Scott was born on December 18, 1967 in Star Lake, NY to the late Richard J. and Virginia J. (Thompson) Bush, Sr. He graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School in 1986. A marriage to Rushteen Dowling ended in divorce and a marriage to Jill Trudeau ended in separation.

Scott worked various odd jobs throughout his teenage years and then at the age of 18, he started working for OWD in Tupper Lake until it closed in 2008 and then went to work at Sunmount until he became ill. Scott enjoyed taking car rides, venturing out to eat at restaurants, going to the casino and spending time with his family and friends. He was always there to lend a helping hand to ones who needed it.

Surviving is a daughter, Jessyca Bush of Gouverneur; two grandsons, Chase and Jaron; three sisters, Wanda Bush of Star Lake, Becky Bush of Star Lake and Connie and Marty Hirsch of Croghan; three brothers, Jeff and Kim Bush of Syracuse, Ronnie and Kerry Bush of Newton Falls and Steve and Michelle Bush of Star Lake.

Scott is predeceased by his parents and a brother, Richard “Ricky” Bush, Jr.

Donations may be made in Scott’s memory to St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 291, Canton, NY 13617.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.