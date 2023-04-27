Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Rainbows, wildlife & more!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Where there is rain there are rainbows. Deborah Bullock sent us a pic of one that spanned Edwards.

Bonnie Davenport saw one in Fowler as well.

If you wonder what’s at the end of a rainbow, it’s a shrub! We hope Leslie Davenport checked for a pot of gold.

Jenn Sigmon saw some northern flickers nesting in Black Lake, and Marlene Fishel peeped a pollinator prepping for spring.

We give props to Kellan for cleaning up his community on Earth Day. And we give props to Rhonda’s Footwork dance troupe for their performance at Disney World.

