Spring burial for Carlton “Sonny” George David, 83, of Black River

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - He will be buried on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11:00 am in the St. Stephens Catholic Cemetery in Croghan, NY.

Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy please sign the tribute wall, please go to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

