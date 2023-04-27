Spring burial for (Daughter) Lisa Beth Trembley, 41, and (Father) Daniel Francis Trembley, 67, of Carthage
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The burials will be held at St. James Catholic Cemetery on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 1:00 pm with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating.
Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
