Spring burial for James F. Blackwell, 89, of West Carthage
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - James will be laid to rest in the Hillside Cemetery with Military Honors on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 12:00pm in West Carthage, NY.
Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.