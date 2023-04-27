Spring burial for William C. Lortie, 81, of Copenhagen
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - He will be buried on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 11:00 am alongside his wife in the Riverside Cemetery in Copenhagen, New York.
The family is being cared for by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Bill’s Family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.